June 12, 2021 2:15 pm
Israeli Guard Shoots Dead a Knife-Wielding Palestinian Woman, Police Say

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Members of the Israeli forces approach a woman lying on the ground at the site of a security incident near Ramallah, in the West Bank, June 12, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli security guard shot and killed a knife-wielding Palestinian woman at a checkpoint in the West Bank on Saturday, police said.

There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials about the incident, which took place at the Qalandiya crossing near the city of Ramallah.

Police said the 28-year-old woman approached the crossing and “ran towards the forces while holding a knife.”

“A civilian security guard who recognized what was happening called on her to stop several times,” a police statement said, adding that when the woman continued to move forward “the security guard then fired several bullets.”

Police distributed a photograph of the knife they said she was carrying.

Israeli-Palestinian violence flared last month in 11 days of intense fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. A fragile ceasefire is largely holding, though tension remains high.

