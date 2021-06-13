Prominent Tech Leaders Issue Open Letter Denouncing Antisemitism

A group of prominent tech leaders issued an open letter opposing antisemitism on Sunday, saying, “Too few Americans acknowledge that antisemitism … exists.”

The letter cites a series of antisemitic incidents as motivating the letter.

“The events of recent weeks cannot hide the truth,” it says. “A violent mob macing and punching a man in New York wearing a yarmulke. Shattered synagogue windows and attacks on Jewish community centers. A group of people throwing bottles and yelling ‘die dirty Jew’ at a dinner in LA.”

“To be too Jewish in America, or to be a Jew, is still a dangerous mark,” the signatories said.

“As business leaders, we have a collective responsibility to stand up for the society we want,” they asserted. “Today, we stand against antisemitism and violence against Jews. This is true regardless of your views on Israel; this is about protecting people from the injustice of antisemitism and hatred.”

They thanked US officials, including President Joe Biden, for their statements against antisemitism, but argued that “government action alone is insufficient.”

“We ask you to join us in standing against antisemitism, and in creating a more tolerant and just society for everyone,” they concluded.

The signatories included David Rogier, the CEO of MasterClass; Tomer Cohen, the CPO of Linkedin; Arianna Huffington, the co-founder of the Huffington Post and CEO of Thrive Global; Shari Redstone, chairman of ViacomCBS and president of National Amusements; a large group of Google executives; Robert Lopez, senior vice president at Justworks; Andrew Rogiet, an executive at Amazon; Assaf Elovic, head of R&D at Wix; and Tanya Okmyansky, engineering project manager at Apple; among many others.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, said that he was “grateful for this powerful letter.”