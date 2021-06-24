Thursday, June 24th | 15 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

PA and Abbas Spit at Biden and Blinken — Vow to Continue Rewarding Terrorists

Israel to Reinstate Indoor Mask Mandate Following Resurgence in Virus Cases

New ADL Guide Helps Campus Safety Teams Spot, Report Antisemitism and Hate Crimes

‘They All Play Together’: 35 Children From West Bank, Gaza and Around the World Find Life-Saving Heart Care in Israel

Meet Nesher Ramla Homo: New Early Human Discovered at Israeli Cement Site

New York Cops Arrest 14-Year-Old Boy in Connection With Assault on Jewish Man in Times Square

US Military Linguist Given 23-Year Sentence for Passing Intel on American Assets to Hezbollah

One Dead, Dozens Unaccounted for in Building Collapse in ‘Jewish’ Miami Suburb

Belgian Jews Condemn Government Decision to Withdraw Military Protection From Community Institutions

2 Million Member US Education Union to Vote on Backing ‘Palestinian Struggle for Justice’

June 24, 2021 11:15 am
0

Moroccan Reporter Receives Death Threats for Interviewing and Praising Gal Gadot

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Gal Gadot poses at the premiere of “Wonder Woman,” in Los Angeles, California, May 25, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Mario Anzuoni.

A Moroccan reporter who covers Hollywood, Simo Benbachir, has been getting death threats and lost 100,000 Instagram followers for a fawning January interview with Israeli actress Gal Gadot.

The full interview can be seen here.

Gadot thinks he is an Israeli, and starts the interview in Hebrew — but Benbachir says he is Moroccan but would love to learn Hebrew.

He described Gadot as “one of the most exciting actresses he has ever met,” saying during the interview  that she was “amazing in every sense of the word.”

Related coverage

June 24, 2021 6:56 pm
0

PA and Abbas Spit at Biden and Blinken — Vow to Continue Rewarding Terrorists

As US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are doing all they can to renew US funding...

As a result, some of his followers called him “a friend of Zionist Israel,” “a traitor to the Palestinian cause,” and “a supporter of normalization with Israel.”

During an interview with Al-Quds Al-Arabi, Benbachir said he was subjected to “profanity that should not be mentioned.”

The journalist said that he supports Morocco’s normalization with Israel, saying it is in the interest of the Moroccan people.

He said that he does not regret his statements and praise of the Israeli actress, and looks forward to another interview with her, saying that he is the only Arab journalist to have met Gadot after the Wonder Woman 1984 movie.

Benbachir said, “All of my childhood was in Italy, but during my primary studies in Morocco, most of my friends and colleagues were Moroccan Jews.”

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.