Moroccan Reporter Receives Death Threats for Interviewing and Praising Gal Gadot

A Moroccan reporter who covers Hollywood, Simo Benbachir, has been getting death threats and lost 100,000 Instagram followers for a fawning January interview with Israeli actress Gal Gadot.

The full interview can be seen here.

Gadot thinks he is an Israeli, and starts the interview in Hebrew — but Benbachir says he is Moroccan but would love to learn Hebrew.

He described Gadot as “one of the most exciting actresses he has ever met,” saying during the interview that she was “amazing in every sense of the word.”

As a result, some of his followers called him “a friend of Zionist Israel,” “a traitor to the Palestinian cause,” and “a supporter of normalization with Israel.”

During an interview with Al-Quds Al-Arabi, Benbachir said he was subjected to “profanity that should not be mentioned.”

The journalist said that he supports Morocco’s normalization with Israel, saying it is in the interest of the Moroccan people.

He said that he does not regret his statements and praise of the Israeli actress, and looks forward to another interview with her, saying that he is the only Arab journalist to have met Gadot after the Wonder Woman 1984 movie.

Benbachir said, “All of my childhood was in Italy, but during my primary studies in Morocco, most of my friends and colleagues were Moroccan Jews.”