Israel Has Seen Just One Death From COVID-19 in Past Two Weeks Despite Rise in Cases
by i24 News
i24 News – Israel’s vaccination program appears to be working in preventing hospitalizations and deaths during the latest outbreak of COVID-19 that saw a rise in daily cases due to the highly contagious Delta variant being brought into the country.
During the past two weeks, there has been just one COVID-19 death in Israel and the number of serious illnesses stands at just 22 nationwide.
The number of new confirmed cases topped 100 on June 21, staying above the century mark for consecutive days for the first time since April and prompting the government to reimpose the indoor mask mandate that was lifted on June 15 along with other new restrictions.
A total of 114 new cases were identified in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate for screening tests is around 0.4%.
The low hospitalization and death rate could be the result of more people being vaccinated and the local outbreaks affecting young people, although Prof. Nadav Katz, a coronavirus statistician at the Hebrew University, which advises the government, said that there is a 10-day window between a rise in cases and an increase in hospitalized patients.
“We will know in the next few days if the increase in numbers is more a reflection of an increase in testing or if we are witnessing a real epidemic,” Katz said.