July 14, 2021 10:14 am
Israel to Request ‘Advanced Tech’ From US in Case of Renewed Iran Nuclear Deal

avatar by i24 News

An Israeli submarine. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

i24 News – Should Washington and Tehran bridge what both sides claim are large gaps between them and strike a renewed nuclear deal, it is likely that, as a result, Israel will seek new military compensation from the United States, according to Breaking Defense.

Israel is reportedly weighing a request for “advanced systems” — including technologies that have never been exported to the Jewish state previously — that would enable a preemptive strike if intelligence showed that Tehran had crossed the uranium enrichment threshold necessary for the development of an atomic weapon.

While the exact nature of the systems is unknown, it is thought likely that the capability could be applied to one of Israel’s German-made Dolphin-class submarines, one of which, according to regional sources is “always in the vicinity of Iran,” reported Breaking Defense.

Israel’s political and defense establishment is highly wary of US President Joe Biden’s desire — and apparently that of many of his administration’s top defense officials who were involved in the Obama-era push for the original Iran deal in 2015 — to renew the Iran nuclear deal.

Indeed, during his recent visit to Washington to meet US officials, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi labeled a return to the deal as “dangerous.”

Known to be particularly hawkish on the Iran threat, Kochavi recently said that contingency plans were being drawn up to take military action if Iran gets too close to the bomb.

In addition to concerns over giving up all US leverage over Iran, Israel has expressed alarm at the power vacuum developing in Afghanistan — which may have far-reaching repercussions across the Middle East — as the US likely pivots away from the region to Chinese concerns in the Asia-Pacific arena.

