Wednesday, July 14th | 5 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Mark Zuckerberg ‘Inundated With Antisemitic Abuse’ After Posting Photo of Family Dog Wearing Kippah

Iran’s Zarif Claims to Parliament That US Preparing to Lift Nearly All Sanctions in Nuclear Talks

Fear of the ‘No Fear’ Rally

Palestinian Christians Defends Hamas

On Israel, Wars, and Changing Threats

Dutch Journalist’s Shooting Presents Another Rap-Radicalization Link

Jeff Goldblum Serenades Surprised Couple at Jewish Wedding Photoshoot With ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Song

Benjamin Netanyahu: Iran Is Racing Toward a Nuclear Bomb, and the Lapid-Bennett Government Is Silent

The Return of Antisemitism

United Arab Emirates Inaugurates Embassy in Tel Aviv

July 14, 2021 10:29 am
0

United Arab Emirates Inaugurates Embassy in Tel Aviv

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

UAE Ambassador to Israel, Mohamed Al Khaja, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog cut a ribbon during the opening ceremony of the Emirati embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The United Arab Emirates opened its embassy in Israel on Wednesday, with Israel’s president attending the inaugural ceremony.

“So many Israelis and Emiratis have discovered our countries and people share a great deal,” President Isaac Herzog said. “We are both nations that cherish our history and traditions while pushing the very boundaries of innovation and science. We are deeply rooted in our land while having our eyes on the stars. As we both built our modern states out of the desert sands, we made the impossible possible.”

“The peace between our nations will benefit both our peoples,” Herzog said.

The embassy is situated in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange building and its opening followed the inauguration of Israel’s embassy in the UAE last month.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.