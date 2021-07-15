Thursday, July 15th | 6 Av 5781

July 15, 2021 9:39 am
NBC Olympics Chooses Israeli Ad Manager Innovid for Production of Tokyo Games

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

The banner for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is displayed in front of Fukushima station in Fukushima, Japan, March 24, 2020. Photo: Kyodo / via Reuters.

JNS.org – NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, has selected Israeli ad provider Innovid to provide ad-management solutions for its presentation of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo, Japan, which are taking place July 24-Aug. 9, NBC Olympics and Innovid announced on Thursday.

Innovid will manage third-party ads across NBC Olympics’ leading CTV apps, including NBC Sports and the Olympic Channel, using the Innovid-powered Olympics Ad Manager.

The service will be powered by Innovid as part of a new Olympics advertising suite, including NBCUniversal’s previously announced Olympics Ad Engine, which applies human curation, machine learning and computer vision to historical Olympic ad performance and data, and applies these learnings to new scripts, storyboards or rough cuts of ads, to make suggestions on how these ads can be modified for greater impact.

“As an independent ad server built for television, Innovid is making a big investment in the technology to power this next wave of streaming content—live TV,” said Innovid Co-Founder and CTO Tal Chalozin. “As the entry point for the marketing community into the Olympics, we’re excited to solve for the complexities of live TV on streaming and the opportunity to continue raising the bar for AVOD with NBCU.”

