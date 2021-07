JNS.org – The Foreign Minister of Slovakia, Ivan Korcok, announced on Wednesday the opening of the Slovak Institute in Jerusalem on Sept. 1.

“Slovakia is deepening relations with #Israel,” Korcok wrote on Twitter. He added that Slovakia continues to support the resumption of peace talks to reach a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid responded, also via Twitter, saying “your important decision” to open the institute “is a symbol of your friendship and it will serve to strengthen the relations between our countries.”