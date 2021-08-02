Monday, August 2nd | 24 Av 5781

August 2, 2021 1:57 pm
0

Spanish Pro-Israel Organization Denounces Political Party for 'Glorifying' Palestinian Terrorist Group

by Benjamin Kerstein

An event held by the Spanish separatist group the Galician Nationalist Bloc. Photo: YouTube.

A top Spanish pro-Israel group has denounced a major regional political party for engaging in what it called “shelter and justification” for a major Palestinian terrorist organization.

The denunciation came in the wake of an event organized by the Galician Nationalist Bloc (BNG), that the pro-Israel group ACOM accused of “glorifying terrorism” by promoting and giving “public coverage” to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The left-wing BNG is a decades old separatist movement in the Galicia region that has at times advocated both secession from Spain and, more recently, greater regional autonomy.

Founded in 1967, the PFLP rejects Israel’s right to exist and has engaged in numerous massacres, atrocities, and other acts of violence against Israelis, Jews, and others. It is listed as a terror organization by both the European Union and the US.

A statement from ACOM called it “absolutely deplorable” that a political party “contributes to the justification of the genocidal and Judeophobic violence that the State of Israel has faced from the very beginning of its existence.”

The group pledged that it would report the event to the provincial prosecutor, as both glorifying terrorism and incitement to hatred may qualify as criminal acts under Spanish law.

