Report: Attempted Iranian Hijacking in Gulf of Oman Thwarted by Vessel’s Crew

JNS.org – The attempted Iranian hijacking of a tanker vessel in the Gulf of Oman that began on Tuesday was thwarted by the ship’s crew, who disabled its engines, preventing it from being diverted to Iran, according to a report in The Times.

The hijackers fled the ship on Wednesday as it was approached by US and Omani warships.

The first sign that something was amiss came on Tuesday evening, when the Automatic Identification System trackers of six tankers off the coast of Fujairah simultaneously announced that they were “not under command,” according to The Associated Press. Shortly afterward, Oman’s military received a report that the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess had been hijacked in that area, and dispatched maritime patrol aircraft and naval vessels.

In a maritime radio recording shared with the AP by commodities-pricing firm Argus Media, a crew member can be heard telling the Emirati coast guard that armed Iranians had boarded the tanker. “Iranian people are on board with ammunition,” the crew member said. “We are … now, drifting. We cannot tell you our exact ETA to Sohar,” the vessel’s listed port of destination in Oman. The call cut off shortly afterwards.

Satellite tracking data showed the ship heading toward Iranian waters early on Wednesday, before stopping and changing course for Oman, according to AP.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the Arabian Sea following a fatal drone attack on an Israel-linked oil tanker off the coast of Oman on July 29.

On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid named Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ drone command as being behind the attack on the Mercer Street, in which two crewmen were killed, one British and one Romanian.