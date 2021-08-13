Friday, August 13th | 5 Elul 5781

August 13, 2021 9:00 am
0

IDF Northern Command Calls for Disarmament of Terror Groups in Southern Lebanon

avatar by JNS.org

Smoke rises as seen from the village of Wazzani, near the Lebanese-Israeli border in southern Lebanon, August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

JNS.org – The Israel Defense Forces’ Northern Command head, Maj. Gen. Amir Baram, met with the commander of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Wednesday and called for the complete disarmament of terror organizations in Southern Lebanon.

During his meeting with UNIFIL’s Maj. Gen. Stefano Del Col, Baram noted that it was the nation of Lebanon and UNIFIL’s responsibility to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls for all non-state military groups in Lebanon, including Hezbollah and Palestinian organizations in Lebanon, to be cleared from Southern Lebanon between the Blue Line and the Litani River.

The IDF’s International Cooperation Division head, Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, also took part in the meeting.

“Today’s discussion between the IDF and UNIFIL [was] on recent terror attacks from Lebanon [and how they] further demonstrate the lack of implementation of UNSCR 1701 and the urgent need for full implementation of the resolution by Lebanon and UNIFIL,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

