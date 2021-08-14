Saturday, August 14th | 6 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Qatar Urges Taliban to Cease Fire at Meeting in Doha

Israel Furious as Poland’s President Signs Bill to Limit Property Claims

Egypt Gets New AstraZeneca Vaccine Batch via COVAX

Iran Orders Travel Ban and Shutdown Amid COVID Surge

Afghan President in Urgent Talks as Taliban Take Key Town Near Kabul

Canadian Jewish Group Asks Government to Intervene in University of Toronto Hiring Controversy Over Anti-Israel Academic

Last Known Survivor of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, Leon Kopelman, Dies at 97

Jewish Comedic Icon Mel Brooks Pens His First Memoir

Group of ‘Alarmed’ Holocaust Survivors, Descendants Press California Lawmakers on New Ethnic Studies Bill

Hamas’ Radical Ideology Runs Into the Grind of Daily Governance

August 14, 2021 10:17 am
0

Iran Orders Travel Ban and Shutdown Amid COVID Surge

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranians enter a subway station, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases spike, in Tehran, Iran August 11, 2021. Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iran is to impose a one-week lockdown and a ban on road travel amid a fifth COVID-19 surge in the worst-hit country in the Middle East, state television reported on Saturday.

All non-essential businesses and offices will have to close under the nationwide lockdown from Monday to Aug. 21, in an effort to curb the highly contagious Delta variant.

Authorities are also imposing a driving ban from Sunday until Aug. 27, except for essential vehicles.

“All roads will be closed except for trucks carrying food and essential goods and ambulances. This traffic ban will be very strictly imposed,” Alireza Raisi, spokesman for the national coronavirus task force, told the television.

Related coverage

August 14, 2021 2:34 pm
0

Qatar Urges Taliban to Cease Fire at Meeting in Doha

Qatar said it had urged the Taliban to cease fire and pull back their offensive in Afghanistan during a meeting...

Authorities will only allow open-air gatherings for ongoing Shi’ite Muslim mourning ceremonies, Raisi said.

The Health Ministry reported 29,700 new cases on Saturday, and 466 daily deaths, down from a record daily toll of 588 fatalities on Monday. Total deaths have reached 97,208, according to official figures.

Social media users have accused the government of mismanagement over slow vaccinations with only 3.8 million people fully inoculated in a population of 83 million.

Officials have blamed US sanctions for hampering efforts to buy foreign vaccines and for delays in deliveries.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.