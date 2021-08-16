Monday, August 16th | 8 Elul 5781

August 16, 2021 11:08 am
0

Rocket From Gaza Triggers Sirens in Sderot, Western Negev

avatar by JNS.org

A rocket launched toward Israel from the southern Gaza Strip, Feb. 24, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa.

JNS.org – Terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket into Israeli territory on Monday morning, triggering sirens in Sderot and other Western Negev communities, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Israel’s Iron Dome air-defense system intercepted the projectile, said the IDF, and no casualties or damage were reported.

It was the first rocket fired from the Gaza Strip since the end of Israel’s “Operation Guardian of the Walls” in May, according to Kan news.



During that operation, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired over 4,000 rockets at Israeli civilian centers. The Iron Dome intercepted some 90 percent of the projectiles, according to the IDF.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has warned Hamas that Israel will not tolerate a “trickle” of attacks from the Gaza Strip as in the past.

“Our patience has run out,” he said on June 20 at a memorial for IDF soldiers who fell during 2014’s “Operation Protective Edge” in the Gaza Strip.

Since Bennett took office on June 13, Israel has struck several targets in Gaza in response to cross-border arson attacks.

