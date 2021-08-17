IAI’s Heron Drone Assists in Firefighting Efforts in Greece and Jerusalem

JNS.org – Israel Aerospace Industries’ Heron unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been taking part in the firefighting efforts against the Jerusalem area blaze days after Greek forces used the same type of platform to battle wildfires in Greece.

In Jerusalem, the Heron drone has been assisting in gathering information and pinpointing the source of the fire, while also playing a role in helping firefighters forecast the future pathway of the flames, IAI stated.

The Heron is a medium-altitude, long-endurance type platform used around the world for strategic and tactical missions.

According to IAI, it can fly for up to 45 hours and is able to reach an altitude of 35,000 feet.

The Heron has been activated by more than 20 forces around the world. It previously served Western air forces in Afghanistan, and the German Air Force used it in Mali.

It is also monitoring the European Union’s southern borders as part of a four-year leasing contract.