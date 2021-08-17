IDF Captures Armed Palestinian Disguised in ‘Full Uniform’ as Israeli Soldier

JNS.org – Israel Defense Forces soldiers captured an armed Palestinian disguised as an Israeli soldier on Monday.

The IDF said in a statement that the suspect was “wearing a full IDF uniform,” adding that he was apprehended adjacent to the community of Sinjil, northeast of Ramallah, in the West Bank.

The military released a photo of various weapons found in the man’s bag following a search. It added that the suspect “was transferred to security forces for further questioning.”

Earlier on Monday, four Palestinians were killed when a firefight broke out between Israeli security forces and terrorists in the Jenin refugee camp in northern Samaria, according to Israeli media reports.

Security forces were conducting an arrest operation, seizing a convicted terrorist with ties to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad when they came under heavy fire from multiple directions at close range.