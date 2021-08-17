Tuesday, August 17th | 9 Elul 5781

IDF Captures Armed Palestinian Disguised in 'Full Uniform' as Israeli Soldier

August 17, 2021 10:58 am
0

IDF Captures Armed Palestinian Disguised in ‘Full Uniform’ as Israeli Soldier

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinians in Hebron in the West Bank, Sept. 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Mussa Qawasma.

JNS.org – Israel Defense Forces soldiers captured an armed Palestinian disguised as an Israeli soldier on Monday.

The IDF said in a statement that the suspect was “wearing a full IDF uniform,” adding that he was apprehended adjacent to the community of Sinjil, northeast of Ramallah, in the West Bank.

The military released a photo of various weapons found in the man’s bag following a search. It added that the suspect “was transferred to security forces for further questioning.”

Earlier on Monday, four Palestinians were killed when a firefight broke out between Israeli security forces and terrorists in the Jenin refugee camp in northern Samaria, according to Israeli media reports.

Security forces were conducting an arrest operation, seizing a convicted terrorist with ties to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad when they came under heavy fire from multiple directions at close range.

