Wednesday, August 18th | 11 Elul 5781

August 18, 2021 3:35 pm
0

Denver Yeshiva Student Shot and Killed Outside Seminary

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Yeshivas Toras Chaim. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

i24 News – A yeshiva student was shot and killed in front of Denver’s Yeshivas Toras Chaim on Tuesday night, according to Hamodia.

The victim was transported from the scene to a local hospital, but the 19-year-old student originally from Cleveland, later died of his wounds. His family has been informed of the death.

The Denver Police Department said that no arrests had yet been made and that an investigation in the murder has been opened. While it is unclear if this incident is linked, there was a mini crime spree in the city on Tuesday night, with another reported shooting and two carjackings.

The police are not currently treating the murder as a targeted hate crime.

It is thought that the funeral will take place in New Jersey where it is thought that the victim’s family resides.

