Suspect in Five London Antisemitic Attacks Believed to Be From Yorkshire With ‘Northern Accent’

A suspect in a vicious series of antisemitic attacks in London is believed to be a Yorkshire man with a “northern accent,” the Examiner’s local outlet YorkshireLive reported.

The London Metropolitan Police are seeking the suspect, who based on CCTV footage appears to be Muslim, in five separate acts of violence against Jews — all committed in the Hackney area of London on Aug. 18.

Detective Chief Inspector Yasmin Lalani said, “We have recovered some CCTV capturing an apparent interaction between the man and shop staff in Seven Sisters Road which appears to indicate that the man may speak with a northern accent — possibly Yorkshire.”

“While this is a very new development, I am urging communities in those areas to look closely at the pictures we have released, which are of very good quality, and tell us immediately if they recognize the man,” she said.

“We retain an open mind behind the motive,” she added, “but the reported incidents are being treated as hate crimes.”

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said, “One new line of enquiry is that the suspect is not local to the area and may have been visiting. Feedback from Jewish and Muslim communities so far indicates that the man has not been seen locally before.”

The Algemeiner reported on several of the attacks last week. At 6:41 pm on Aug. 18, a 30-year-old Jewish victim was struck on the head with a bottle while standing on the street. The Stamford Hill Jewish security force Shomrim released footage of the incident, calling it “yet another racially motivated assault.”

About 30 minutes later, a 14-year-old boy was “approached and assaulted without warning” while walking in Holmdale Terrace N15.

In a third incident, a 64-year-old Orthodox Jewish man was on his way to synagogue before being struck by the unidentified man at around 8:30 pm. The victim was knocked to the ground, and was hospitalized with facial injuries and a broken foot.

Police are aware of a fourth and fifth victim, but they have yet to come forward.

Rabbi Herschel Gluck, president of Shomrim, told YorkshireLive that his group “is working full-out to facilitate the arrest of the perpetrator of the recent spate of antisemitic attacks.”

He added that “The Muslim community in Hackney stands together with the Jewish community. The enduring friendships and great working relationships should never be underestimated. These will definitely continue, whatever challenges are faced.”