Israel Space Agency Selects Ramon.Space’s Computing Payload for Upcoming Mission

CTech – Ramon.Space, a leader in space computing systems, announced on Tuesday that it had been selected by the Israel Space Agency to provide a space computing payload for an unnamed mission scheduled to launch in early 2022. As part of the mission, Ramon.Space’s digital payload will perform computing on-orbit including software updates and upgrades using the company’s programmable space computing systems.

Ramon.Space’s high performance computing systems are based on an in-house manycore Rad-Hard digital signal space processor integrated circuit complete with machine learning, storage, and a virtual radiation shield designed to operate reliably in the harsh space environment, where technology can often be exposed to radiation or extreme temperatures. Ramon.Space aspires for its systems to serve as the next-generation of computing infrastructure for space applications including communication, remote sensing, and data networking. The company’s technology enables full software defined communication systems including software-defined radio, channelizers, inter-satellite links, routing in space, and digital beam-forming to maximum bandwidth utilization while increasing flexibility and scalability for communication satellite payloads.

The Yokneam-based company builds space-resilient supercomputing systems. Powered by artificial intelligence/machine learning processors, its software-defined systems enable the realizations of Earth-like computing capabilities in space. The space startup’s high performance, power efficient, computer software-defined systems are paving the way for smart, autonomous satellites for low-Earth (LEO), medium-Earth (MEO), and geostationary orbit (GEO) missions, boosting their in-orbit capabilities.

“We are proud to collaborate with the Israel Space Agency and look forward to the launch, which will further validate our advanced computing capabilities in space,” said Avi Shabtai, CEO of Ramon.Space. “We continue to develop and make advancements to our digital computing payloads which are targeted for many more missions to come.”

“Space missions call for Earth-like flexibility and reliable computing infrastructure,” said Avi Blasberger, Director-General of the Israel Space Agency. “We have been very impressed with the computing capabilities that Ramon.Space has offered. Ramon.Space is a trusted partner and we are confident that their cutting-edge space technology will set the direction for the future of computing in space and revolutionize digital payloads.”

The company’s technology is already deployed in space and has been used in many satellites, and over 50 space missions across the Solar System from Mars to the Japanese Hayabusa 2 mission to a far-off asteroid. The company currently has offices in Palo Alto, California and Israel.