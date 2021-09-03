Biden Vows to Confront ‘Scourge of Antisemitism’ in High Holidays Call With Rabbis

i24 News – US President Joe Biden on Thursday pledged to confront “the scourge of antisemitism” during a virtual call with rabbis and Jewish leaders for the High Holidays.

The annual event traditionally takes place at the White House but Biden explained during the Zoom session, which was broadcast live on the White House website, that the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions made an in-person event impossible. The president promised to host the event next year in Washington.

“Not only next year in Jerusalem, next year at the White House, God willing,” he said.

The US leader also reaffirmed his administration’s support for the Jewish state, saying that “we will never waver in our support for the future security of the State of Israel.”

Biden also mentioned his recent meeting at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, calling him “a gentleman.”

Biden was introduced by Chanan Weissman, the administration’s liaison to the Jewish community, and Rabbi Mark Dratch of the Rabbinical Council of America.

Rabbi Michael Beals, the rabbi of Congregation Beth Shalom in Wilmington, Delaware, delivered a brief invocation.