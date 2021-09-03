Friday, September 3rd | 26 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden Vows to Confront ‘Scourge of Antisemitism’ in High Holidays Call With Rabbis

Jordan’s Water Crisis Deepens as Climate Changes, Population Grows

NATO Seeks More Afghan Evacuations, Vows to Hold Taliban to Promises

Birthright to Resume Trips, No Quarantine in Israel for Those Fully Vaccinated

Thousands of Elderly Israelis to Receive Care Packages for Rosh Hashanah

Chinese-Run Port Opens in Haifa, New Port Also in Works in Ashdod

Israel’s Consulate in New York Honors 9/11 Victims on 20th Anniversary of Attacks

Israel Aerospace Industries Goes Back to Producing Wings for F-16 Fighter Jets

Hamas: Series of Israeli Steps to Ease Conditions in Gaza are ‘Not Enough’

Millions of Passwords Stolen by Cybercriminals Exposed by Israeli Activist Hacker

September 3, 2021 10:19 am
0

Biden Vows to Confront ‘Scourge of Antisemitism’ in High Holidays Call With Rabbis

avatar by i24 News

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy during a visit to Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland, Ohio, US, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

i24 News – US President Joe Biden on Thursday pledged to confront “the scourge of antisemitism” during a virtual call with rabbis and Jewish leaders for the High Holidays.

The annual event traditionally takes place at the White House but Biden explained during the Zoom session, which was broadcast live on the White House website, that the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions made an in-person event impossible. The president promised to host the event next year in Washington.

“Not only next year in Jerusalem, next year at the White House, God willing,” he said.

The US leader also reaffirmed his administration’s support for the Jewish state, saying that “we will never waver in our support for the future security of the State of Israel.”

Related coverage

September 3, 2021 10:01 am
0

NATO Seeks More Afghan Evacuations, Vows to Hold Taliban to Promises

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that the alliance would seek to evacuate more vulnerable Afghans and maintain contact...

Biden also mentioned his recent meeting at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, calling him “a gentleman.”

Biden was introduced by Chanan Weissman, the administration’s liaison to the Jewish community, and Rabbi Mark Dratch of the Rabbinical Council of America.

Rabbi Michael Beals, the rabbi of Congregation Beth Shalom in Wilmington, Delaware, delivered a brief invocation.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.