Monday, September 20th | 14 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid Meets With Egyptian Counterpart

Romania Makes 20 States Skipping 20th Anniversary of ‘Antisemitic Hatefest’ Durban Conference

Commander From Elite Israeli Border Police Unit Describes Capture of Last Two Escaped Palestinian Terrorists

Israel’s Erdan Lambasts AOC Effort to End Munition Weaponry Sales to Israel

New York City Police Officer Arrested for Vandalizing Jewish Camp on Rosh Hashanah

College Democrats of America Jewish Caucus Decry Antisemitic Comments From National Org VP Candidate

World Leaders Return to UN With Focus on Pandemic, Climate

TankerTrackers Says Third Tanker Carrying Fuel to Lebanon Underway

The Netherlands Unveils Its First National Holocaust Monument

Israel Ranked 4th in 2021’s Digital Quality of Life Index

September 20, 2021 8:26 am
0

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid Meets With Egyptian Counterpart

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaks during a news conference as he meets with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Rabat, Morocco August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

I24 News – Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke by telephone on Saturday with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry.

The move is yet another sign of warming ties between Jerusalem and Cairo, less than a week after Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited Egypt, where his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu had not visited since 2011.

“Our conversation was warm and friendly,” said Lapid. “We have a common desire to strengthen the ties between our two countries as well as economic cooperation.”

The Israeli minister also clarified that the exchange had focused on the “economy for security” plan for the Gaza Strip, which he presented last week.

Last Sunday, Lapid proposed a plan to improve the living conditions of Gazans in exchange for a long-term truce with Hamas.

The plan, which has yet to be approved by the new Israeli coalition government, is not aimed at settling the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but at “acting now” to “improve” living conditions in the Gaza Strip and to “create better conditions for future talks,” said Lapid during his presentation of the initiative at a conference on security in Jerusalem.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.