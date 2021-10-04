Florida State University Police ID Teens Who Posted ‘KKK Meeting’ Flyer at Hillel Building

The Florida State University (FSU) Police Department has identified several teenagers behind a spate of handwritten, racist and sexually derogatory flyers that were found near the Collegetown area, jarring the school’s Jewish community and others on campus.

One of the flyers, which read “KKK MEETING NEXT FRIDAY CALL…,” was taped to a lamppost on the lawn of the FSU Hillel Foundation building on Augustine Street, according to a local CBS affiliate. Others reportedly included sexist and racist material.

“This kind of instilled a lot of fear, a lot of anxiety [in] people,” FSU Police Department officer John Baker told reporters. “Think about your actions before you do that. You know every action has a consequence so please think about what you’re doing.”

Police said that two high school students and one recent high school graduate were responsible for posting flyers, which did not constitute a criminal offense.

On Friday, FSU Hillel said “there is no credible threat to the safety of FSU Hillel or our Seminole Jewish Community.”

“FSU Hillel is saddened and disturbed by yesterday’s incident that seems to have targeted not only us, but others across our community,” the group said. “We are working closely with campus police and other authorities, and are gratified that this is being taken so seriously and is being thoroughly investigated.”

“We are so grateful for the support of our allies, and we extend the same support to all who have been hurt by this event.”

Jewish students at Florida State University were the target of another bias incident in June, when swastikas and the word “Nazi” were found scrawled on the decorative chalkboard mounted on the apartment door of two seniors.