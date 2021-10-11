‘The Right Man in The Right Place’: Israel Appoints Ronen Bar as New Head of Shin Bet Security Service

Israel’s cabinet on Monday approved the appointment of Ronen Bar as the new head of the country’s Shin Bet security service.

“Ronen is a brave fighter and a daring commander who, throughout his life, has dealt with the highest mission of all – protecting the security of Israel,” said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

“He risked his life more than once for the homeland,” Bennett remarked.

Bar, 55, who in his latest position served as the security agency’s deputy chief, will replace Nadav Argaman after more than five years in office. In the 1980s, Bar served as a fighter in Israel Defense Forces’ elite Sayeret Matkal commando unit. After leaving the military, he joined the Shin Bet in 1993 and moved up the ranks from a field agent in the operational unit and commander of field operations to the head of the operations unit, before being promoted to deputy head of the security agency in 2018. He is married and has three children.

Related coverage In a Rocky Israeli Crater, Scientists Simulate Life on Mars From the door of the expedition base, a few small steps to the left an autonomous rover passes by. A...

“Ronen moved up the ladder in the ranks of the organization, served in various positions, in which he made a great contribution to maintaining the security of the state and its citizens,” Bennett added. “Upon taking office now as head of the Shin Bet, I am confident that he will lead the agency to new heights of action and excellence.”

“I thank the Prime Minister for the trust and backing, and I am just waiting to start working with our excellent employees,” Bar commented.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz also expressed his support and that of the entire defense establishment.

“We have known each other for many years, and I am sure you will carry out your role with dedication and professionalism … and bring the organization to new heights,” Gantz said. “In recent years, we have significantly improved the inter-organizational cooperation, and together we will continue to act as one fist against terrorism and for Israel’s security.”

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid congratulated Bar on his nomination and wished him good luck.

“Bar has extensive experience in senior security positions, I am confident that he will fill the position with great dedication and professionalism. Many challenges face us and Ronen is the right man in the right place,” Lapid said.