Monday, October 11th | 5 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Faculty at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Denounce Departmental Statements Condemning Israel

‘The Right Man in The Right Place’: Israel Appoints Ronen Bar as New Head of Shin Bet Security Service

Cleric Sadr Wins Iraq Vote, Former PM Maliki Close Behind: Officials

Kushner at Knesset Inaugurates Abraham Accords Caucus to Expand Peace Pacts

Quashing Verdict in Favor of Far-Right Activist, Top French Court Urges Vigilance Against ‘Disguised, Allusive’ Antisemitism

Albany Jewish Center Evacuated After Unfounded Bomb Threat

Belgian Jews Feeling Effects of Ban on Kosher Slaughter: ‘If You Want to Say Jewish People Are Not Welcome Here, Just Say It’

Report: Israel Considers Holding Facebook Liable for Content

Reducing Middle East Tensions Can Decrease Sectarianism and Opens Doors for Women

What the World’s Jews Owe to Napoleon

October 11, 2021 4:41 pm
0

‘The Right Man in The Right Place’: Israel Appoints Ronen Bar as New Head of Shin Bet Security Service

avatar by Sharon Wrobel

Newly appointed Israeli Security Agency Director Ronen Bar. Photo: Office of the Prime Minister of Israel

Israel’s cabinet on Monday approved the appointment of Ronen Bar as the new head of the country’s Shin Bet security service.

“Ronen is a brave fighter and a daring commander who, throughout his life, has dealt with the highest mission of all – protecting the security of Israel,” said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

“He risked his life more than once for the homeland,” Bennett remarked.

Bar, 55, who in his latest position served as the security agency’s deputy chief, will replace Nadav Argaman after more than five years in office. In the 1980s, Bar served as a fighter in Israel Defense Forces’ elite Sayeret Matkal commando unit. After leaving the military, he joined the Shin Bet in 1993 and moved up the ranks from a field agent in the operational unit and commander of field operations to the head of the operations unit, before being promoted to deputy head of the security agency in 2018. He is married and has three children.

Related coverage

October 11, 2021 12:01 pm
0

In a Rocky Israeli Crater, Scientists Simulate Life on Mars

From the door of the expedition base, a few small steps to the left an autonomous rover passes by. A...

“Ronen moved up the ladder in the ranks of the organization, served in various positions, in which he made a great contribution to maintaining the security of the state and its citizens,” Bennett added. “Upon taking office now as head of the Shin Bet, I am confident that he will lead the agency to new heights of action and excellence.”

“I thank the Prime Minister for the trust and backing, and I am just waiting to start working with our excellent employees,” Bar commented.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz also expressed his support and that of the entire defense establishment.

“We have known each other for many years, and I am sure you will carry out your role with dedication and professionalism … and bring the organization to new heights,” Gantz said. “In recent years, we have significantly improved the inter-organizational cooperation, and together we will continue to act as one fist against terrorism and for Israel’s security.”

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid congratulated Bar on his nomination and wished him good luck.

“Bar has extensive experience in senior security positions, I am confident that he will fill the position with great dedication and professionalism. Many challenges face us and Ronen is the right man in the right place,” Lapid said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.