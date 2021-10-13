‘There’s No Place in America for Antisemitism’: Meghan McCain Honored at ‘J100’ Gala

American television personality, columnist, and author Meghan McCain discussed the current “resurgence of the oldest and most vicious untruth of them all” on Tuesday night as she accepted the “Warrior for Truth” award at The Algemeiner’s eighth annual “J100” Gala in New York City.

The former “View” co-host, who was honored for being outspoken about antisemitism, called hatred against Jews “the sort of thing we used to think was consigned to the very bitter past or benighted corners of the world, bereft of common decency.”

“Instead, in 2021, we see Jews and Jewish life under attack, even in our own country,” she said.

McCain referenced a number of recent attacks on Jews across the US, such as the violent assault of Jewish diners at a kosher restaurant in California, the vandalism of a kosher pizzeria in New York City and a swastika scrawled on a synagogue in Salt Lake City, Utah.

She called antisemitism “abhorrent and innately un-American.”

“What do Americans historically do when we meet up with the fanatical movements bent upon the eradication of Jews?” McCain asked. “We fight them. And we’re going to fight these people too. We’re going to tell our children, that it was the duty of good men; of good Americans — Jewish or not — to do their part to fight this ancient hatred, because there is no place in America for antisemitism.”

“There is no place in America for what we saw happen in 2021, both in the streets and online and social media,” she added. “There is no place in America for a movement that attacks Jews in the street in broad daylight, because there’s no politics that could possibly justify this abiding hatred and disgust.”

McCain also called on those attending to speak out against antisemitism whenever possible.

“When we win this fight — and I promise you we will — it won’t be because I was the warrior of truth,” she told the crowd. “The end we seek must be the work of many hands. We are going to win because we are all warriors of truth … everyone who possesses a heart for America and a passion for justice, you are the warriors for truth.”

McCain concluded her remarks by crediting former US Senator Joe Lieberman, and his friendship with her father, the late US Sen. John McCain, for helping spark her passion for Israel. Lieberman became a kind of uncle to Meghan throughout her life, and was later akin to a “second father” after the longtime Arizona lawmaker died in 2018 from cancer.

Watch Meghan McCain’s gala speech in the video below: