Monday, October 18th | 12 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top Canadian Jewish Org Demands Investigation Into Neo-Nazi Ukrainian Soldiers Who Allegedly Trained With Canada’s Military

Israel and India Agree to Cooperate on Solar Power Needs, Resume Trade Pact Talks

Israeli Officials, US Jewish Groups Mourn Colin Powell: ‘A Great American Patriot and a Great Friend of Israel’

Jewish Groups Rap Prime Minister of Slovenia Janez Jansa for ‘Antisemitic’ Soros Tweet

Lebanon Tensions Test Hezbollah-Aoun Alliance

Israel on Campus, Post-Truth

Sharp-Eyed Diver in Israel Recovers Crusader Sword From Mediterranean Seabed

Vice News Downplays Hamas Terror Tunnels, Contends Gaza Child Soldiers Receive ‘Fitness Training’

How the IDF’s Counter-Terrorism Raids Keep the Palestinian Authority Afloat

What Are America’s True Interests in the Middle East?

October 18, 2021 3:17 pm
0

Top Canadian Jewish Org Demands Investigation Into Neo-Nazi Ukrainian Soldiers Who Allegedly Trained With Canada’s Military

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Canadian flag. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

A top Canadian Jewish group is asking Canada’s Department of National Defense to investigate its training of Ukrainian soldiers after revelations that a neo-Nazi group had infiltrated Ukraine’s military.

A study by the Institute for European, Russian, and Eurasian Studies at George Washington University revealed that members of the Ukrainian military were involved with a far-right group called Centuria.

They were documented giving Nazi salutes, praising members of the SS, and pushing white nationalist ideas.

Some members of Centuria apparently claimed to have been trained by the Canadian military and participated in exercises with them.

Related coverage

October 18, 2021 1:40 pm
0

Jewish Groups Rap Prime Minister of Slovenia Janez Jansa for ‘Antisemitic’ Soros Tweet

The European Jewish Congress (EJC) on Monday called on Slovenia's nationalist prime minister to apologize for a now-deleted tweet that...

The Canadian Armed Forces states that it does not investigate members of foreign militaries involved in joint training.

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center has sent a letter to Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan and Acting Chief of the Defense Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre, calling for an investigation.

“It is unacceptable for our armed forces to be emboldening neo-Nazi groups in Ukraine, or any other country, through the provision of CAF training,” Monday’s letter said.

It asserted, “This is an issue fundamental to the purpose of Canada’s forces and to the respect we owe our veterans — who sacrificed so much to defeat fascism in Europe.”

“We urge the Department of National Defense to immediately launch an investigation into the evidence that has been revealed by the George Washington University study and to develop new policies and procedures to ensure that all foreign trainees receive some type of background check to eliminate the possibility of neo-Nazi or other extremist affiliation before receiving training from Canadian forces,” the letter added.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.