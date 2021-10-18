Monday, October 18th | 12 Heshvan 5782

October 18, 2021 12:16 pm
Vice News Downplays Hamas Terror Tunnels, Contends Gaza Child Soldiers Receive ‘Fitness Training’

avatar by Akiva Van Koningsveld

Opinion

Palestinian children compelled to participate in a Hamas military parade. Photo: Twitter.

In a report on May’s Hamas-initiated war against Israel, Vice News parroted terrorist propaganda, claiming that the IDF’s defensive actions somehow breached international law.

In Vice’s video, correspondent Isobel Yeung repeatedly charged Israel with targeting Gazans during a May 14 operation to destroy Hamas’ network of terrorist attack tunnels.

There’s just one problem: There’s not a shred of evidence that Israel purposely struck civilian infrastructure, even as Hamas built military sites in populated areas.

The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights and Al Mezan — Gaza-based NGOs with a long history of demonizing Israel — separately concluded that the Israeli Air Force did not target the structure in question.

This corroborates the IDF’s account that it intended to hit a “terror tunnel, placed in close proximity to the mentioned building.” But Vice still insists that Israel is to blame for the deaths of four Gazans.

This slanted video is reminiscent of The New York Times’ June 24 “investigation” that tried — but failed — to connect an Israeli strike on an underground terror tunnel to the collapse of a nearby building.

While Israel takes immense precautions to avoid civilian casualties, Hamas commits double war crimes by firing rockets at Israeli population centers and using Gazans as pawns to fend off retaliation.

Unfortunately, Hamas’ Palestinian victims receive little sympathy from Vice. Yeung goes so far as to highlight Hamas’ training of child soldiers — while calling it “fitness” training, and failing to mention the practice violates international law.

Vice’s editor should stop spreading Hamas disinformation and lies about Israel.

The author is a contributor to HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias — where a version of this article was first published.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

