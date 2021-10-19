Wednesday, October 20th | 14 Heshvan 5782

Attacker on Trial for Brutal 2018 Assault on Brooklyn Jewish Man

October 19, 2021 4:32 pm
Attacker on Trial for Brutal 2018 Assault on Brooklyn Jewish Man

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Video footage of the April 21, 2018 attack in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: CBS News / Screenshot

A man charged with brutally assaulting an Orthodox Jewish 52-year-old on the street appeared in Brooklyn Supreme Court Tuesday, on trial for 17 counts.

James Vincent was indicted in 2018 for an unprovoked attack on Menachem Moskowitz in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, while the victim was walking home from Shabbat services.

As he passed Vincent on the street, the assailant was said to have yelled, “you Jews took my house and mortgage,” before doubling back and viciously punching and choking Moskowitz, who was hospitalized with a broken rib and bruises.

Moskowitz later described the incident, recalling, “I started to feel dizzy, I felt my air going out, I started saying shema, I thought I was going to die.”

The 40-year-old Vincent is facing charges of strangulation and assault as hate crimes for the April 2018 attack.

The Chabad news website COLlive reported that the victim’s wife has issued a plea to “stand in solidarity with my family and the Jewish community” by joining the court proceedings virtually.

“My husband was viciously attacked, and beaten, and was almost taken from us on Shabbos, April 21, 2018,” she said. “This could have been … your son, your father, your husband.”

