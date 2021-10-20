Mezuzah Torn From Northeastern University Hillel House in ‘Despicable Act’

A mezuzah torn from the door of the Hillel House at Northeastern University prompted condemnations from Jewish groups and university president Joseph E. Aoun, who said Wednesday that campus police are still investigating the incident.

“No matter its origin, this despicable act has left members of our Jewish community justifiably upset, saddened, and even fearful,” President Aoun said Wednesday. “They are experiencing firsthand an instance of senseless hate, coming at a time when the ancient scourge of antisemitism is on the rise across the US and around the world.”

The ritual scroll of parchment, traditionally affixed to the doorposts of Jewish homes, was discovered to have been ripped from the Jewish center’s entrance on Monday, as students arrived for morning services.

Gilad Skolnick, Northeastern Hillel Executive Director, said that that Jewish life would continue to “thrive” at the Boston-area campus.

Related coverage ‘The Future is Very Bright’: The Venture Capital Fund Investing in Israel’s Arab Founders According to the Israel Health Ministry 2020 report on health care personnel, Arabs and Druze in Israel — who make...

“We are working closely with our university and community partners to ensure all Jewish students feel safe on campus.” he told The Algemeiner. “We are saddened by the recent destruction of our mezuzah from our building but we know that Jewish life is thriving at NU and will continue to do so.”

Mezuzahs have been torn down several times this academic year at campuses including nearby Tufts University and at Indiana University, which saw four such incidents in a matter of weeks.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) thanked Aoun Wednesday for his “strong response” to the news.

“There can be no room for Jew-hatred on American college campuses,” AJC said on Twitter.