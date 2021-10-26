Tuesday, October 26th | 21 Heshvan 5782

October 26, 2021 5:21 pm
0

Legal Advocacy Group Seeks University of Massachusetts Inquiry Over Altercation at Anti-Israel Rally

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

The University of Massachusetts, Boston campus. Photo: bostonphotosphere / Wikimedia Commons

A Washington, DC-based legal advocacy group wrote to administrators at the University of Massachusetts, Boston, on Tuesday, calling for an inquiry into allegations of assault by a pro-Israel writer at an off-campus rally organized by the school’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter.

The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights said that Dexter Van Zile, a writer for the pro-Israel media watchdog CAMERA, was “accosted, spat at, [and] shoved” at a June 24 Boston rally led by UMass Students for Justice in Palestine, “solely based on his perceived identity as a Zionist.”

In Tuesday’s letter, the group contended that the university’s code of conduct applies to off-campus events hosted by student organizations, and that sanctions were warranted.

“Should the University fail to investigate as required, it will send a message to UMass Boston students that the Code has no teeth, and that students and student organizations are free to intimidate, harass, and assault individuals who attend their events, based on such individuals’ perceived support of Israel,” wrote the Brandeis Center to UMass chancellor, provost and general counsel. “Since Jewish students are most likely to be perceived as supporters of Israel, this affects every Jewish student on campus.”

Algemeiner requests for comment were not immediately returned by the University of Massachusetts, Boston or the UMass Boston SJP.

Dexter Van Zile argued Tuesday that the assault bears on the safety of Jewish students at the school.

“Being singled out by the crowd, shouted at, spit at, and shoved was a frightening experience that has marked me to this day,” he told The Algemeiner by email. “I simply had no idea what the crowd was going to do next. But as bad and traumatic as it was, I was able to go home and be with my family after it was over. But if this had happened to a student on campus, that student would have to go back to her dorm room, or classroom and sit next to the other students who perpetrated the mobbing.”

Editor’s note: Dexter Van Zile has previously contributed opinion articles to The Algemeiner

