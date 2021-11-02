‘Heil Hitler’ Sign Outside San Antonio Automotive Repair Shop Causes Distress in Local Community

Residents of south side of San Antonio, Texas, have expressed distress over a bizarre sign outside a local garage that includes the words “Heil Hitler” and the Nazi swastika.

The sign, in large red letters on a white banner, has been on display at the entrance to the Budget Automotive Repair shop on Quintana Road.

Annette Orta, a local resident who grew up in the neighborhood, told the local CBS station that the banner had left her with a feeling of deep unease.

“It’s scary to know that we have some people that feel that way in the community,” she said. “That’s all it is, it’s discrimination and hating.”

The owner of the garage, Frank Pena, told the same station that it was his right to display the sign under the terms of the First Amendment.

Local media chose to obscure the sign’s wording — “Heil Hitler and Dr. Porshe (sic) How Many Poisoned Jews Does it Take to Make An Audi?” with the “e” in “Heil” rendered as a swastika — in their reports of the controversy.

The Algemeiner was unable to reach Pena on Tuesday for an explanation of the meaning of the sign, which references two world-famous German automobile manufacturers, Porsche and Audi, that are known for having retained ties to the Nazi regime during the World War II era.

The controversy over the sign at the automotive store comes less than a week after a group of neo-Nazis demonstrated outside a Jewish community center in San Antonio, displaying swastikas and virulently antisemitic signs.

The city’s mayor, Ron Nirenberg, reiterated on Tuesday that racism and antisemitism would not tolerated.

“We don’t tolerate that here in the City of San Antonio. We’re an inclusive community and we will stand with our neighbors when they’re under attack,” Nirenberg said.