November 8, 2021 6:27 pm
Air Defenses Intercept Israeli Strike Over Homs: Syrian State Media

A road sign that shows the direction to the Syrian city of Palmyra is pictured on the edge of the city, in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 2, 2017, Syria. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Syria’s state media said on Monday that its air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile attack on sites in its central and coastal regions.

State media had said earlier that air defenses were intercepting “hostile targets” over the countryside around the city of Homs, after explosions were heard over Homs and the coastal city of Tartous.

The Syrian military said in a statement that air defenses managed to shoot down most of the missiles used.

Two soldiers were wounded and there were some material losses, the military added.

Israel’s military declined to comment on the report.

State media claimed Wednesday that Israeli missiles had hit Zakia, a suburb of Damascus, in the early morning hours, causing some material damage.

