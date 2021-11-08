Monday, November 8th | 4 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UK Soccer Fan Jailed for Eight Weeks for Offensive Auschwitz Tweet

Iran-Backed Militia Staged Attack on Iraq PM: Officials

Israel’s Carmel Future Combat Vehicle Concept Uses Artificial Intelligence to Locate Enemy

Colombian President Iván Duque Kicks Off State Visit to Israel

Israel Allows Expanded Egyptian Military Presence in Rafah Area

Report: Mossad Thwarts Iranian Attacks Against Israelis in Africa

Israel’s First-Ever Olympic Medalist to Head Israeli Olympic Committee

US Asks Israel to Urge Sudanese Coup Leaders to Return Civilian Government

American Jews Explore Ethiopian Sigd Holiday in Event to Foster Unity

Iran Wants US Assurances It Will Never Abandon Nuclear Deal If Revived

November 8, 2021 12:14 pm
0

UK Soccer Fan Jailed for Eight Weeks for Offensive Auschwitz Tweet

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Supporters of English soccer club Chelsea watching their team in action against Crystal Palace. Photo: Reuters/Hannah McKay

A UK court has jailed a 21-year-old man to eight weeks in prison after he was convicted of posting a series of viciously antisemitic tweets aimed at English Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur.

The offensive tweets posted by Nathan Blagg — a supporter of Tottenham’s London rivals Chelsea — included one that displayed a photograph of the rail track leading to the Auschwitz concentration camp alongside the message, “Spurs are on their way to Auschwitz.” In English soccer culture, Tottenham is seen as a “Jewish” club, though it has no formal connection to the Jewish community and nothing in the club’s branding suggests any Jewish links.

In another message, Blagg claimed to be “Sieg Heiling around my living room as we speak.” Other messages included photographs and videos of Nazi salutes.

Blagg’s tweets were investigated by the security team at Chelsea, who passed them on to police. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Central Football Unit arrested him in February.

Related coverage

November 8, 2021 12:04 pm
0

Iran-Backed Militia Staged Attack on Iraq PM: Officials

A drone attack that targeted the Iraqi prime minister on Sunday was carried out by at least one Iran-backed militia...

Blagg, a season ticket holder, was subsequently banned from attending Chelsea’s matches.

Sentencing Blagg, District Judge Michael Hamilton said that only immediate custody would be a suitable punishment for the “abhorrent and grossly offensive” tweets.

Addressing Blagg’s statement that his tweets were simply “banter between mates,” Hamilton said: “Quite frankly, the content of these messages was despicable. References to the Holocaust and other matters cannot on any view ever be categorized as ‘banter.'”

Blagg’s defense lawyer, Maeve Thornton, said that her client, who lives at home with his parents, suffered from a “lack of maturity.”

Saying that Blagg was “deeply remorseful,” Thornton added there was a “very low risk of him re-offending in the future.”

Blagg’s conviction came in the same week that police arrested two supporters of West Ham United for chanting an antisemitic song at a Jewish passenger as he boarded a flight from London to Belgium.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.