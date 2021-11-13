Saturday, November 13th | 9 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: Australian Vaccine-Mandate Protesters Compare State Government to Nazis

Turkey Sentences Wife of Jailed Kurdish Politician Over Medical Report

As Countries Wrangle Over Climate Pledges, How Enforceable Are They?

Biden Says There Is Enough Petroleum to Reduce Amount Purchased from Iran

Ethiopian Jewry: Urgency of Return Questioned

Europe Becomes COVID-19’s Epicenter Again, Some Countries Look at Fresh Curbs

Israel Plans to Bypass Some of its Arab Towns in War Maneuvers

NY State Police Investigate After Man Tells Town Planning Meeting of Desire to Run Over Jewish Residents of Rockland County With His Car

Life on ‘Mars’: Turning Israel’s Negev Desert Into a Slice of the Red Planet

Israel’s New Defensive Electronic Warfare System Unveiled

November 13, 2021 1:00 pm
0

Report: Australian Vaccine-Mandate Protesters Compare State Government to Nazis

avatar by i24 News

A view of Sydney, Australia. Photo: Reuters/David Gray.

i24 News – Several thousand people rallied in Melbourne against new vaccination mandates on Saturday, with a few comparing the state government to Nazis and calling for violence against politicians, local media said.

In Australia, where 83% of people aged 16 and above have been fully inoculated against the coronavirus, nationwide vaccinations are voluntary. But states have mandated vaccinations for many occupations and barred the unvaccinated from activities such as dining out and concerts.

But a reporter at The Age, a local outlet, posted video on Twitter of a protester carrying a mock gallows with three nooses hanging from it, and the newspaper showed a protester carrying a poster depicting Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews with a Hitler mustache and the hashtag #DictatorDan.

“We’re being governed by insane medical bureaucrats,” Craig Kelly, former Liberal Party member of parliament and now the leader of United Australia Party, told the rally, media reported.

Related coverage

November 13, 2021 12:37 pm
0

As Countries Wrangle Over Climate Pledges, How Enforceable Are They?

When all is said and done at the UN climate talks, and the ink on the COP26 agreement is dry,...

The Age said some protesters called for violence against politicians but did not offer further details.

An Australian singer Claire Woodley dedicated a song to “victims of satanic ritual abuse” – a rhetoric common in the QAnon conspiracy theory about abducting children for satanic rites.

Australia has seen frequent, occasionally violent, anti-vaccine rallies in recent months, though the movement remains small, with polls showing nationwide opposition in the single digits.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.