November 30, 2021 11:09 am
0

NYPD Seeking Three Women in Series of Assaults on Jewish Children in Brooklyn

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An NYPD car on patrol. Photo: Reuters / Lucas Jackson.

The NYPD is seeking three women who attacked Jews in three separate incidents in Brooklyn.

The suspects slapped a three-year-old boy across the face last Friday, pulled an 18-year-old girl to the ground on Sunday, and shortly after repeatedly slapped a nine-year-old boy on the head, police said.

Posting photographs of the suspects, the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force said that the attacks took place in the late afternoon or early evening at 254 Skillman St., 527 DeKalb St., and 282 Skillman St. respectively.

Police said that all the victims were dressed in recognizably Jewish clothing.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or reach out via the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

