Wednesday, December 15th | 11 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Prisoner Exchanges Have Destroyed Israeli Deterrence

‘Teen Vogue’ Uses Hanukkah and Grandparents to Demonize Israel Again

What if Jewish Creators Made ‘West Side Story’ About Jews?

Why Does the United Nations Celebrate Palestinian Terrorism and Rejectionism?

Over 200 Jewish Organizations, Rabbis Ask Biden to ‘Act Now’ Against Chinese Persecution of Uyghurs

US Democratic Lawmakers Call for Sanctions Against Israel’s NSO, Other Spyware Firms

Israeli Tech M&As and IPOs Reach Record $82.4 Billion in 2021

Israel to Tax All Sweetened Drinks Starting January

Iranian Paper Publishes ‘Map of Israeli Targets’

Israel Plans 30-Minute High-Speed Train From Haifa to Tel Aviv

December 15, 2021 9:03 am
0

Israel Plans 30-Minute High-Speed Train From Haifa to Tel Aviv

avatar by JNS.org

The new high-speed rail line between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

JNS.org – The National Infrastructure Planning Council announced on Monday that it has approved a project to build a high-speed rail connection between Haifa and Tel Aviv for a travel time of 30 minutes.

The project will cost NIS 12 billion ($3.8 billion).

Shlomi Heisler, chair of the planning council, said the project “will propel the entire Haifa metropolitan area forward, a fast and efficient electric train connection from the heart of the metropolis to the high-speed train network,” reported The Times of Israel.

The time between Nahariya to Tel Aviv would be shortened to 54 minutes instead of the more than hour-and-a-half it currently takes. The Israeli daily Globes said the train would travel at 250 kilometers per hour (155 miles per hour) and would be completed by 2040.

Another plan is in the works for a high-speed train connecting Beersheva to major points in the country.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.