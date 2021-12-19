‘Terrorism Won’t Win’: Israeli Security Forces Arrest Palestinian Islamic Jihad Suspects in West Bank Shooting

Israel’s security forces have arrested four Palestinians suspected of perpetrating Thursday’s shooting attack on a vehicle in the West Bank outpost of Homesh, which killed one and injured two.

“All terrorists need to know the State of Israel will hold them accountable. They can’t hide for long. They must know they are on borrowed time,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday. “I would like to convey to the family of Yehudah Dimentman: The pain is immense, but terrorism won’t win and won’t move us from here.”

The four suspects, said to be members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, were caught overnight in the West Bank village of Silat al-Harithiya, northwest of Jenin, following a coordinated operation by the Israel Security Agency, the Israel Defense Forces, and the Israel National Counter-Terrorism Unit. The detained suspects were transferred to the security forces for further investigation and the weapon used in the attack was confiscated.

Bennett was at the Israeli Security Agency (ISA) special forward command center overnight to follow in real-time the operation, the prime minister’s office said, which apprehended the cell of terrorists that killed the 25-year-old yeshiva student Dimentman.

Palestinian gunmen opened fire on the victim’s car at around 7 p.m. on Thursday after it left the Homesh seminary where Dimentman studied, injuring two other passengers.

“In recent weeks we have witnessed efforts by terrorist organizations to raise their head in Judea and Samaria. There have also been attacks carried out by lone individuals inspired by the usual incitement, that maybe changes platforms — in the past it was Facebook and now it is Tik-Tok — but the incitement is still the same incitement,” Bennett stated at Sunday’s cabinet meeting. “The IDF, ISA and all of the security agencies are alert and ready. There is no terrorist who we will not pursue and who we will not reach, whatever it takes.”

The IDF reported that hundreds of Israeli settlers arrived on Sunday morning at the Homesh outpost — which was built without government permission after its residents were evacuated in 2005 — and acted violently towards security forces, broke through checkpoints, and attempted to build illegal structures on site.

“The IDF condemns any manifestation of violence against security forces and will act decisively to protect security forces who play their role in maintaining the security of Israeli citizens,” the IDF said in a statement. “The IDF will continue to focus on keeping civilians safe, alongside law enforcement and preventing illegal activity.”