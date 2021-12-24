Hamas, PA, Slam Mansour Abbas for Acknowledging Jewish Character of Israel

JNS.org – The Palestinian Authority and Hamas slammed comments by Ra’am Party leader and Knesset Member Mansour Abbas on Wednesday, after he stated during an interview with Channel 12 that “Israel was born a Jewish state, that was the decision of the people, and the question is not what is the identity of the state — it was born this way and it will remain this way.”

Abbas added that what was important was how Israel’s Arab minority can be integrated into Israel.

Responding to the remarks, Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas said, “These irresponsible statements are consistent with the calls of extremists in Israel to displace the Palestinians and harm the status of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and the history of the Palestinian people,” according to the Palestinian news site WAFA.

“Mansour Abbas, with such statements, represents only himself, and does not represent the Palestinian people at home and everywhere in the world,” Abbas added.

Related coverage Former Mossad Official: ‘The Closer Iran Gets to a Nuclear Weapon, the More Temptation There is to Get There’ JNS.org - As US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan arrived in Israel on Tuesday to discuss Iran and other strategic...