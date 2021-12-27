Monday, December 27th | 24 Tevet 5782

December 27, 2021 12:20 pm
Supporters of Belgian Soccer Club Brugge in the Spotlight Again Over Antisemitic Chants

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Supporters of Belgian soccer team Club Brugge at a match against Standard Liege. Photo: Reuters/Belga/Kurt Desplenter

One of Belgium’s top soccer clubs has been sanctioned by the country’s national Football Association after its fans engaged in antisemitic chanting during a recent match.

Supporters of Club Brugge sang “Whoever doesn’t jump is a Jew” during a 2-2 tie with rivals Anderlecht in the Dec. 19 contest.

Another chant at the same match combined antisemitism with homophobia, as Anderlecht’s players were regaled with cries of “All Jews are homosexuals.”

Like Tottenham Hotspur in the English league and Ajax in the Dutch league, Brussels-based Anderlecht is often derided by opposing fans as a “Jewish” club, with the word “Jew” deployed as an insult in chants and songs.

Racist insults were also directed at Anderlecht’s Black coach Vincent Kompany, one of the most distinguished Belgian professionals of recent years.

“I won’t even talk about the match,” an enraged Kompany told a local sports broadcaster afterwards. “I feel disgust. During the whole match, my staff was insulted, racist insults also at my players and [those of us on] the touchline. For me, the day ends badly and that’s it. We shouldn’t be going through this anymore.”

Club Brugge’s coach, Philippe Clément, also condemned the display. “Some individuals have no place in the Brugge stands,” he said.

The match against Anderlecht was the third time this season that the racist antics of Club Brugge’s supporters have attracted the ire of the Royal Belgian Football Association, the sport’s governing body. Antisemitic and racist chants were heard during an earlier clash with Anderlecht and in another match against Sint Truiden. At a meeting last Wednesday, the association imposed a modest 2,000 euro fine on the club and ordered it to organize a racism awareness campaign.

Separate from those incidents, during a game earlier this season against Standard Liège, Brugge supporters allegedly directed chants of the n-word and “monkey” at Black players observing the match from Standard’s substitutes bench.

In May of this year, a Brugge player became the center of a national controversy after he was filmed joining in an antisemitic chant with supporters. Noa Lang, who plays as a winger with the club, sang the words “I’d rather die than be a Sporting Jew” — another chant aimed at Anderlecht.

