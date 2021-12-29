Viral Photo Challenge Shows Solidarity With Jewish Man Assaulted For Wearing IDF Sweatshirt

Social media users are posting photos of themselves wearing shirts with the emblem of the Israel Defense Forces, in a show of solidarity with a Jewish man who was assaulted and called a “dirty Jew” for sporting an IDF sweatshirt in Brooklyn on Sunday.

As part of the “#IDFShirtChallenge,” Disturbed lead singer David Draiman posted a picture of himself wearing a shirt with the IDF logo on Instagram on Tuesday. “We will not be intimidated,” wrote Draiman, who expressed “solidarity” with the victims of Sunday’s attack, and added, “#amyisraelchai.”

“Our existence is resistance,” menswear influencer Moti Ankari wrote on Twitter, captioning a photo of himself wearing an IDF shirt. Others participating in the photo challenge sported IDF attire in a variety of styles.

The social media campaign, promoted by the advocacy group StandWithUs, also garnered the attention of Jewish Democratic state legislator Alma Hernández from the Arizona House of Representatives. On Tuesday, she tweeted a photo of herself wearing a green hoodie with the IDF insignia, writing, “I will very proudly wear my @IDF sweater in public out on the streets, just like I always have. Tribe don’t let these #antisemites win don’t be scared and don’t ever be ashamed. ENOUGH WEAR YOUR STARS WHERE [sic] YOUR SWEATERS AND F THEM. I’m sick & tired of this #amYisraelChai.” She posted a similar photo on Twitter the following day.

New York police are still searching for the suspect who punched Jewish Brooklyn resident Blake Zavadsky, 21, several times and poured coffee on his IDF sweatshirt, after the victim refused demands to remove the garment. The assailant and another man also called Zavadsky and his friend “dirty Jews” before the physical assault took place.