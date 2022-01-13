Thursday, January 13th | 12 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Tested Solid-Fuel Satellite Carrier Rocket Amid Vienna Nuclear Talks: State Media

In First, Israeli Player Joins Moroccan Basketball Team

‘Deeply Troubling’: Federal Commissioner Addresses Antisemitism Allegations in Stanford Diversity Trainings

Glasgow University Lecturer Decried for Accusing Jewish Student of Working for the ‘Lobby’

German City of Munich Launches Year-Long Tribute to Israeli Athletes Murdered by Palestinian Terrorists at 1972 Olympics

‘I Thought I Was in a Bad Dream’: Two IDF Officers Killed by Friendly Fire Laid to Rest

Bedouin Riots Continue for Third Day as Gov’t Considers Plan to Recognize Illegal Towns in Negev

Rockets Fired at US Embassy in Baghdad Hurt Iraqi Woman, Child: Military

Israeli Diplomat Slams Antisemitic, ‘Aggressive’ BDS Campaign Against Sydney Festival

Emma Watson Is Not Antisemitic, But Questions About Her Palestinian ‘Solidarity’ Remain

January 13, 2022 11:30 am
0

Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood Seek to Destabilize Both Sides of the Jordan River

avatar by Pinhas Inbari / JNS.org

Opinion

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood in the Jordanian capital, Amman, chanting pro-Palestinian slogans in April 2018. Photo: Reuters / Muhammad Hamed.

JNS.org – Hamas’s attempts, led by Saleh al-Arouri, to infiltrate the West Bank worry not only Israel but Ramallah and Jordan as well. Hamas’ efforts are currently the common denominator for the cooperation required of Israel and Jordan. Israeli and Palestinian Authority forces are already operating in the Jenin region of the West Bank.

This is an opportunity to examine what is happening in Jordan. Developments there should be troubling King Abdullah II. Although Jordan is currently calm domestically, the Jordanian parliament is giving the king stress. According to comments from journalists close to the palace, the king views the Muslim Brotherhood (Hamas’s umbrella organization) as the source of the unrest.

In mid-December, the Jordanian parliament challenged the government’s far-reaching water and electricity agreements with Israel. Then, on Dec. 28, 2021, a brawl took place while the lawmakers discussed changing the fundamental laws to ensure gender equality. When it deliberated whether to attach the Arabic feminine form of the word “Jordanian” alongside the masculine form, the resulting uproar included swearing and an exchange of blows. Eventually, a compromise was reached.

The parliament passed amendments that enabled the king to appoint top public security and judicial officials, along with the grand mufti and royal advisers. An amendment was also approved to establish a National Security Council controlled by the king, which would handle all issues related to defense and security. But it came at a price. In an unprecedented move, the parliament removed the king as the head of the parliamentary security committee.

Related coverage

January 13, 2022 12:25 pm
0

Emma Watson Is Not Antisemitic, But Questions About Her Palestinian ‘Solidarity’ Remain

The British media "debate" about British actress Emma Watson’s social media expression of "solidarity" with Palestinians isn’t really a debate...

Jordanian journalists close to the royal palace accused the Muslim Brotherhood of planning the provocations in parliament.

The veteran leader of the Muslim Brotherhood branch in Jordan, Laith Shubeilat, did not hesitate to accuse the Brotherhood’s new generation of having ties to foreign entities—namely Iran. Shubeilat is no lapdog for the Hashemite regime; he had a strained relationship with King Hussein and was arrested several times. In a recording released on Jan. 3, 2022, Shubeilat was heard attacking the Brotherhood leadership’s corruption: “You preserved the organization, and you did not preserve the religion.”

Jordanian publicist Ahmed Salama reported that when King Abdullah allowed Hamas leaders Khaled Mashaal and Ismail Haniyeh to attend the funeral of a senior member of the Brotherhood, Ibrahim Ghosheh, in August 2021, they exploited this humane gesture to persuade mourners to recognize the two Hamas figures as leaders of Jordan’s own Islamic faction. “The funeral turned into a pledge of allegiance to Hamas and its leaders,” Salama wrote. Moreover, their incitement “was an embarrassment to the government’s alliance with the Ramallah authority.”

The goal of the Brotherhood, according to Salama, is to fragment Jordan as they have divided the Palestinians. Its logic is clear: just as they opened the door to Iran in Gaza, they want to divide Jordan to allow Iran’s infiltration there as well.

Arouri’s attempts to infiltrate the West Bank are understood in Jordan as part of an Iranian mission also to infiltrate the “East Bank.” Faced with this Hamas strategy, Jordan must coordinate with Israel and the PA.

Pinhas Inbari is a veteran Arab affairs correspondent who formerly reported for Israel Radio and the Al Hamishmar newspaper. He currently serves as an analyst for the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.

This article was first published by the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.