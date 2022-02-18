Radio-Controlled Aircraft From Lebanon Sets Off Israeli Defenses, Israeli Army Says

.

Israeli aerial defenses were triggered and fighter jets scrambled after a radio-controlled aircraft crossed into Israel from Lebanon on Friday, Israel’s military said.

Moments earlier air raid sirens sounded in the Galilee region of northern Israel, warning residents to take cover. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

“Iron Dome interceptors were launched according to protocol and fighter jets were scrambled to patrol the area. No special instructions for civilians in the area have been issued,” the military said.

It later said that after a few minutes, radar contact was lost with the aircraft and the event was being investigated.

On Thursday the military said it had downed a drone that belonged to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah after it crossed into Israeli air space.