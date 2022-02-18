Friday, February 18th | 17 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Radio-Controlled Aircraft From Lebanon Sets Off Israeli Defenses, Israeli Army Says

Ukraine Shelling Renews Invasion Fears as Russia Expels US Diplomat

Jewish Groups, Students Denounce University of Toronto Student Union’s Israel Boycott Vote

Erdogan Adviser in Jerusalem to Talk Israel-Turkey Relations Ahead of Herzog Visit

Israel Says It Won’t Cooperate With UN Probe of Gaza War

Burly Berry Blasts Guinness World Record in Israel

‘Fauda’ Season 4 Filming Moved From Ukraine to Hungary Amid ‘Uncertainty’ Over Russia Tensions

‘No Place for Hateful Ideologies’: Israel Welcomes Australia’s Move to Fully List Hamas as Terror Group

Canadian Jewish MP Slams Prime Minister Trudeau for Implying She Supports ‘People Who Wave Swastikas’

‘F— Jews’: Israeli-Owned Restaurant on NYC’s Upper West Side Hit by Antisemitic Vandalism

February 18, 2022 7:30 am
0

Radio-Controlled Aircraft From Lebanon Sets Off Israeli Defenses, Israeli Army Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

.

A UNIFIL vehicle drives past a Hezbollah flag in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, July 28, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Aziz Taher.

Israeli aerial defenses were triggered and fighter jets scrambled after a radio-controlled aircraft crossed into Israel from Lebanon on Friday, Israel’s military said.

Moments earlier air raid sirens sounded in the Galilee region of northern Israel, warning residents to take cover. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

“Iron Dome interceptors were launched according to protocol and fighter jets were scrambled to patrol the area. No special instructions for civilians in the area have been issued,” the military said.

Related coverage

February 17, 2022 5:36 pm
0

Ukraine Shelling Renews Invasion Fears as Russia Expels US Diplomat

Shelling in Ukraine on Thursday renewed Western fears of an imminent Russian invasion as US President Joe Biden said Moscow...

It later said that after a few minutes, radar contact was lost with the aircraft and the event was being investigated.

On Thursday the military said it had downed a drone that belonged to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah after it crossed into Israeli air space.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.