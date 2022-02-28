LinkedIn to Acquire Israeli Marketing Analytics Company Oribi for $80 Million

CTech – Microsoft-owned LinkedIn is acquiring Israeli marketing analytics platform Oribi for $80 million. Oribi develops technology to collect data on users’ online behavior, helping companies optimize their marketing campaigns. As part of the agreement, LinkedIn, which is the world’s largest professional network and is making its first acquisition of an Israeli company, will open a new center in Tel Aviv, which will initially number 50 employees, based on Oribi staff. The acquisition was led by Tomer Cohen, Chief Product Officer at LinkedIn.

Founded in 2016 by Iris Shoor, Oribi has raised $27 million to date. In February of last year, it raised $15.5 million in a Series B investment round led by Ibex Investors and joined by MoreTech, as well as existing investment firms TLV Partners, S-Capital, and Sequoia.

“The acquisition of Oribi will allow us to provide our clients added value and maximize their return on investment,” Cohen told Calcalist. “This technology will allow our clients to analyze campaigns on Linkedin. I’m very excited to be opening an R&D center in Israel and I estimate that it will become a significant part of the company. Our activity in Israel will be completely separate from Microsoft.”

Oribi helps companies through advanced insight into the channels and messages that have the greatest impact on a prospect’s decision making, such as requesting a product demo or applying to a job posting. Through the integration of Oribi’s technology into LinkedIn’s marketing solutions platform, customers will benefit from enhanced campaign attribution to optimize the ROI of their advertising strategies.

“With more than 810 million members and 57 million global businesses on LinkedIn, our customers and partners turn to us as the platform to build their brand, engage their professional audiences, and grow their business,” added Cohen. “We’re focused on helping our customers, from marketers to recruiters, gain actionable insights, make smarter decisions and drive business results. Oribi’s team brings deep analytics expertise that will help us accelerate our attribution capabilities across our lines of business, and they will represent our first employees in Israel as we open a new office in the region.”