Tuesday, March 1st | 28 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘I Don’t Want to Die’: Israeli Killed in Ukraine Called Partner Moments Before Being Shot

GOP Legislator in Arizona Senate Slammed for ‘Antisemitic’ Attack on Ukrainian President Zelensky at White Supremacist Gathering

Jewish Deaf Actress Marlee Matlin and ‘CODA’ Cast Make History at SAG Awards

London Theater Apologizes ‘Unreservedly’ for Giving Billionaire Character Stereotypically Jewish Name

Russian Strike on Kyiv TV Tower Kills Five, Hits Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial Site

Chief Rabbi Rescued From Kyiv: ‘The Feeling in My Heart Remains Difficult’

Russia Warns Kyiv Residents to Flee Homes as Tactics Shift to Bombarding Cities

Canadian Neo-Nazi on Trial in Montreal for ‘Daily Stormer’ Incitement

A Clear Guide for Combating Campus Antisemitism

Girlfriend of Antisemitic ‘GDL’ Founder Fired From Yoga Studio for Participating in ‘Business of Hate’

March 1, 2022 1:57 pm
0

Chief Rabbi Rescued From Kyiv: ‘The Feeling in My Heart Remains Difficult’

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, Ukraine February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The chief rabbi of Kyiv and his family were rescued from the embattled city on Tuesday and are now on their way to Budapest as Russian forces close in on the Ukrainian capital.

“I left with mixed feelings and heavy sentiments,” Rabbi Jonathan Markovitch told Israeli news site Walla. “Right now, I don’t know if I did the right thing. I’m having a hard time with the decision.”

He acted based on “what I was told was right for the safety of the community, the family, and myself,” given warnings that “all of us would be in danger.”

“But the feeling in my heart remains difficult,” Markovitch said.

Related coverage

March 1, 2022 3:41 pm
0

GOP Legislator in Arizona Senate Slammed for ‘Antisemitic’ Attack on Ukrainian President Zelensky at White Supremacist Gathering

A Republican legislator in the Arizona Senate is facing possible censure for a speech she delivered to a white supremacist...

He also addressed the Jewish community of Kyiv, saying, “You are absolutely foremost in my mind. I will continue to take care of you. I will do everything in my power for your security, so you won’t be under pressure and you won’t starve.”

Markovitch and his wife Inna, who have been emissaries of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement for more than two decades after living in Israel, previously turned the Kyiv Jewish Center into a makeshift shelter, stockpiling six tons of food and 50 mattresses for those in need.

The chief rabbi gave a stark picture of Kyiv, describing “a feeling of terrible shortage” in the city, but also expressed hope. On the way out of the country, he recounted, “We saw many Ukrainians who will be ready to do what it takes in order to defend their homeland.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.