Thousands of Kosher Meals, Medical Supplies Sent in New York ‘Airlift’ to Ukraine Jews

The Orthodox Union and its partners in the Jewish community sent on Thursday night from New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport thousands of pounds of kosher food and medical supplies to Poland, where they will be distributed to Ukrainian refugees.

The Chief Rabbi of Poland Michael Schudrich — a New York native — accompanied the Newark flight carrying supplies to Poland, where he will help distribute them to refugees. Both flights made it to Poland on Friday.

The supplies included 5,900 self-heating, ready-to-eat kosher meals; 1,500 pounds of canned tuna; 3,000 pounds of snacks; 4,500 pounds of candies and crackers; 1,500 pounds of over-the-counter pain and cough medications, acetaminophen and eye drops; and 1,500 pounds of first-aid medical supplies.

The Orthodox Union, the largest Orthodox Jewish umbrella organization in the US, has raised more than $1 million for relief efforts for Ukraine’s Jewish community.

Items aboard the flight were donated by Agudath Israel of America, Labriute Caterers in Lakewood, NJ; the company Kosherline in Brooklyn; a Gourmet Glatt supermarket in Lakewood, NJ; the candy giant Paskesz; and the organization World of Giving.

More than a tenth of all Ukrainians fleeing the war in their home country have sought refuge in the Polish capital of Warsaw, The Associated Press reported on Friday. Warsaw’s Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski has asked the international community for help to absorb the wave of refugees, calling it “the greatest migration crisis in the history of Europe since World War II.”

“The situation is getting more and more difficult every day,” Trzaskowski added — noting that 70 percent of the Ukrainian arrivals have friends or family in Poland that are sheltering them, but 30 percent still “need a roof over their heads” and other aid.