Report: Israel Trying to Convince US to Sell F-15s to Egypt

i24 News – Israel is trying to persuade the United States to approve the sale of advanced F-15s to Egypt, according to a report on Israel’s Walla! News site.

According to the report, as part of Jerusalem’s efforts to improve relations between Cairo and Washington, Israel is working to approve the US aircraft deal with Egypt.

Earlier this week, Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and the United Arab Emirates ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh, where the three discussed strengthening coordination, prosperity and stability in the region.

The report cites two senior members of Israel’s defense establishment in reporting on the discussions in recent weeks of the US supplying Egypt with the fighter jets.

Related coverage Israel Seizes $1 Million in Weapons, Drugs Smuggled From Lebanon A large cache of weapons and drugs smuggled into Israel from Lebanon was interdicted and seized by the Israel Defense...

Democrats and Republicans in Congress during the past year have been urging the Biden administration to condition military aid to Egypt on Cairo improving its human rights record.

There is also concern among some members of Congress regarding the maintenance of Israel’s qualitative military edge in the region.

Last week, the outgoing commander of US Central Command, Gen. Frank McKenzie, said at a hearing in the Senate Armed Services Committee that the administration plans to approve the sale of the advanced F-15s to Egypt.