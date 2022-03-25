Saturday, March 26th | 23 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Egypt’s FM to Join Summit of Arab, US Diplomats in Israel

Brandeis University Affirms Support for ‘Academic Freedom,’ Severs Ties With Middle East Studies Association Over BDS Vote

Russia Says Main Goal Is Donbas, Suggesting Scaled-Back Ambitions in Ukraine

Israeli Startup Brings Life-Saving Cervical Scans to Ukrainian Women Under Fire

New York Times Hypes Iran Deal Hopes, Complaining Biden Was Too Slow to Woo Tehran

McGill University Pledges ‘Action’ Over Student Government Israel Boycott

Ukrainian Refugee Wins Jerusalem Marathon

HBO Reveals Trailer for Film Based on True Story of Holocaust Survivor, Boxer Harry Haft

Grandchildren of German Jewish Businessman Sue Leading Houston Art Museum Over Nazi-Looted Painting

A Utah Adventure to Fill Our Los Angeles Mikvah With Snow

March 25, 2022 1:11 pm
0

Ukrainian Refugee Wins Jerusalem Marathon

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Runners pass Jaffa Gate as they take part in the Jerusalem Marathon, which includes international competitors, after Israel eased coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions on tourists entering the country, in Jerusalem March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Ukrainian refugee was the first woman to cross the finish line in Israel’s Jerusalem Marathon on Friday, the municipality’s spokesperson said.

Valentina Verzka completed the run with a time of two hours, 45 minutes and 54 seconds, less than 10 minutes after the winner, according to the spokesperson’s statement.

“It was a very difficult marathon but we did it,” Verzka told Reuters as a person nearby draped the Ukrainian and Israeli flags over the thermal blanket around her shoulders.

About 25,000 people took part in the marathon, the spokesperson said.

Related coverage

March 25, 2022 3:17 pm
0

Russia Says Main Goal Is Donbas, Suggesting Scaled-Back Ambitions in Ukraine

Moscow signaled on Friday it was scaling back its ambitions in Ukraine to focus on territory claimed by Russian-backed separatists...

Verzka asked to participate after fleeing Ukraine to Poland with her daughter, leaving her husband behind to fight, said Ze’ev Yanay, the head of a company handling public relations for the event. She is flying back to Poland on Saturday, he added.

“I hope very soon everything is finished and we laughing and smiling again,” said Verzka, speaking in English about Russia’s invasion.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.