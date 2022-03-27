Monday, March 28th | 25 Adar II 5782

March 27, 2022 5:20 am
2022 Demographic Update: Israel’s Solid Jewish Majority

avatar by Yoram Ettinger / JNS.org

Opinion

Haredi Jews at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Photo: Pixabay

Contrary to conventional wisdom, in 2022 Israel is not facing a potential Arab demographic time bomb in the combined areas of Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) and pre-1967 Israel. In fact, the Jewish state enjoys a robust Jewish demographic tailwind.

The political and demographic establishment in Israel and the West persist in blindly echoing official Palestinian population figures, ignoring an artificial 50% inflation. In 2022, Israel is the only Western democracy with a relatively high fertility rate, which facilitates further economic growth with no reliance on migrant labor.

Moreover, Israel’s thriving demography provides for bolstered national security (larger classes of recruits) and a more confident foreign policy.

In 2022, for the first time — in defiance of projections made by Israel’s demographic establishment since the early 1940s — Israel’s Jewish fertility rate exceeds its Muslim fertility rate. Indeed, Israel’s Jewish fertility rate is higher than that of all Arab countries other than Yemen, Iraq and Egypt.

Moreover, Israel is currently facing a potential wave of aliyah (Jewish immigration) of some 500,000 immigrants from Ukraine, Russia, other former Soviet republics, France, Britain, Germany, etc.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

