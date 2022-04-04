Arieli Capital and Italian Government Launch New Cycles of Italy-Israel Accelerator

CTech – Italy’s embassy in Israel, in collaboration with the Italian Trade Agency, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank, and the Italy-Israel Chamber of Commerce, has announced the opening of the second and third cycles of the Italian-Israeli accelerator program. Arieli Capital’s innovation arm will work with the Italian Embassy in Israel to lead the international program, connecting the Italian startups with Israeli high-tech companies, industrial leaders, international corporations, investors, and academic institutions to advance proof of concept tests, R&D, investments, and penetration into new global markets.

The upcoming cycles of the accelerator program, financed by the Embassy of Italy and ICE Agenzia — Italian Trade Agency — will follow on from the success of the first cycle, also led by Arieli Capital, which took place in Israel 18 months ago and helped seven Italian startups get connected to over 150 business partners and investors as well as to advance over NIS 20 million (approximately $6.25 million) worth of deals.

This year, 16 Italian startups who were admitted to the program participated in the first meeting last month. The startups represent a broad range of industries relevant to the Israeli-global markets, including agriculture, medicine, biotech, climate, energy, transportation, and more. The startups will attend an intense 10-week program in Tel Aviv where they will meet and work with leading investors and industry leaders.

“We are excited to kick off the second and third cycles of the Italy-Israel accelerator and continue building our excellent relationship with our Italian partners,” said Or Haviv, partner and head of global ventures at Arieli Capital. “We saw how the first cycle of the program helped the Italian startups in many ways, including to advance commercialization, expansion, new job creation, clinical trials, and capital rounds. We plan to ensure that the second and third cycles of the accelerator are as successful as the first program, helping to fuel the growth of the high-tech economy in Italy and Israel and their respective innovation ecosystems.”

Related coverage Israeli Nanodrug ‘Attacks Cancer Twice’ by Boosting Chemotherapy Effects and Immune System Israeli researchers have developed a nanodrug delivery system that they say can pull double duty against cancer, by both boosting...

Some of the Italian startups on the upcoming cycles of the accelerator include:

ABzero, which develops novel capsules for transporting healthcare substances and organs via drones. ABzero’s solution proved instrumental during the coronavirus pandemic, helping the healthcare industry transport blood and blood components, organs, medications, tampons, and other healthcare products to help healthy people avoid visiting hospitals and risk potential infections.

BeeSecure, which develops a technology that manages and maximizes bees’ agricultural activity. BeeSecure develops solutions for protecting the bees, ensuring they are safe on the farms. To date, it helped return 10 million stolen bees to their owners, where they resumed their pollination and honey-making work. BeeSecure also helps apiarists save maintenance times. Its instruments monitor and measure bee performance.

EarthAutomations, which develops an innovative cost-reduction solution for agricultural companies. It was founded in 2014 by three entrepreneurs who started researching farmers’ issues and developing friendly solutions for them, such as an autonomous farming robot activated with a light touch.

Relicta, which develops a water-soluble bioplastic, which is degradable, compostable, clear, and odorless. The Relicta bioplastic “behaves” like traditional plastic, aside from the environmental pollution. It can be heat-sealed to create a range of containers, envelopes, and sachets. It can be vacuumed. It also shrinks under heat, and is thus easily transportable.