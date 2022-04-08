Idan Raichel Ends Concert With Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Playing ‘Hatikvah’ in Tribute to Victims of Tel Aviv Terror Attack

Israeli musician and composer Idan Raichel ended his performance on Thursday night with the Israel Philharmonic by having the orchestra play Israel’s national anthem, in memory of those injured and killed in the Tel Aviv terrorist attack that took place earlier in the evening.

Raichel asked the audience to stand and for the orchestra to play “Hativkah,” before stepping aside to let conductor Yaron Gottfried lead the musicians in the performance.

“No terrorist will stop us from singing tonight,” Raichel told the audience gathered at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium in Tel Aviv, after news broke that a gunman opened fire on a bar on Dizengoff Street in central Tel Aviv, killing three people and wounding several others.

Israeli security forces managed to track down the shooter, killing him in a firefight, the Shin Bet security agency said. The shooting was the fourth deadly attack in Israel in less than a month.

Eytam Megini and his childhood friend Tomer Morad, both 27, were both killed in the attack. Megini got engaged last month and Morad worked at the bar where they were murdered. Wix, an Israeli software company that employed Megini, shared their condolences regarding his death on Facebook.

The third victim was identified early Friday morning as Barak Lufan, 35, a former Olympian kayaker who represented Israel in the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympics. He was married with three children.