Two Killed as Gunman Opens Fire on Busy Tel Aviv Bar in Latest Attack

Two people were killed and at least eight injured after a suspected terrorist on Thursday evening opened fire at a bar located along one of the busiest nightlife streets in the heart of Tel Aviv, marking the fourth deadly attack in less than a month.

Magen David Adom paramedics reported that two of the shooting victims in their 30s were rushed to a Tel Aviv hospital while undergoing resuscitation, before their deaths were determined. Another eight victims are being treated at a number of Tel Aviv hospitals, including three in their 20s and 30s seriously injured from gunshot wounds, and four in light to moderate condition with limb injuries.

“From what we know there are signs this was terror, but we are still examining the possibility that this is an incident against a different background,” Tel Aviv police chief Ami Eshed told reporters at the scene, in an area that floods with young people on a Thursday night.

Hundreds of police fighters and security forces were still conducting an extensive manhunt to find the attacker, going from door to door and asking citizens to stay home. Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz gathered at the army’s headquarters for an assessment meeting with the IDF Chief of the General Staff and Head of the Operations Directorate.

In a statement later Thursday, Bennett affirmed that “security forces are in pursuit of the terrorist who carried out the murderous rampage tonight in Tel Aviv.”

“I send my condolences to the families of those who were murdered and I pray for the complete recovery of the wounded,” Bennett said. “Wherever the terrorist is — we will get to him. And everyone who helped him indirectly or directly — will pay a price.”

Thursday’s assault comes after the Israeli army raised its alert to maximum levels following a wave of three deadly terror attacks that together claimed 11 lives, further stoking fears of violence during the month of Ramadan, which began Saturday.

On Sunday, Israeli officials had warned that the country was in a period of heightened alert against terror attacks.

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said he was “horrified to see another cowardly terror attack on innocent civilians.”

“Praying for peace, and sending condolences to the victims and their families. This has to stop!” Nides tweeted.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was “appalled by the latest reports from Tel Aviv, where innocent people enjoying a Thursday night with friends and family were targeted by gunfire.”

“The UK stands with Israel and against this abhorrent violence,” Truss added.