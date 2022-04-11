2 Hasidic Jews Shot, Wounded on Their Way to Joseph’s Tomb

i24 News – Two Israeli Hasidic Jews were shot and wounded overnight Sunday to Monday as they attempted to reach Joseph’s Tomb near Nablus in the West Bank, the Israeli army said.

The two men, who belong to the Berland sect of the Breslov Hasidic community, attempted to reach the religious site without coordinating with the Israel Defense Forces, which usually oversee visits by Jewish worshippers.

According to the army, they also broke through a roadblock at the entrance to Nablus.

The incident comes a day after acts of vandalism by Palestinians on parts of the shrine. Both pilgrims wanted to help restore the site, Channel 12 reported.

After being targeted by gunfire, they reached a military checkpoint near the shrine, where first aid was given to them.

They were later evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikvah, the army said, with light to moderate wounds.

The army is investigating the circumstances of the incident.

During the night from Saturday to Sunday, Palestinians from the Balata refugee camp vandalized the shrine located on the outskirts of the city of Nablus, acts deemed “extremely serious” by Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

“The damage done to Joseph’s Tomb during a holy festival is shocking. This is serious damage not only to the tomb itself, but to the deeply-held feelings of the Jewish people,” said Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

Overnight from Sunday to Monday, Palestinians again broke into Joseph’s Tomb and caused damage, according to media reports. Israel’s Kan News showed video footage of the apparent second attack on the holy site.